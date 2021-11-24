United and Chelsea through to the last 16

Manchester United are into the last 16 of the Champions League.

With Michael Carrick in temporary charge, the Red Devils beat Villarreal 2-0 in Spain last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho got the goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last Sunday and Carrick was thinking of him after the game.

Last years champions Chelsea are also into the knockout stage after they beat Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson Odoi and Timo Werner were on target for the blues.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was thrilled with the effort.