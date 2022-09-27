Under-21s aiming for Euros qualification

The Republic of Ireland under-21s have the chance to make the European Championships for the first time tonight.
Jim Crawford's side are in Tel Aviv for the second leg of their play-off with Israel.
The game is level at a goal apiece after last week's first leg.
Kick off is at a quarter-past-six.
Ireland’s under-19s will look to finish their first phase of Euro qualification with a 100 per cent record this evening.
Tom Mohan’s side are already assured of a spot in the elite phase, regardless of the result against Hungary in Bangor.
Kick-off is at 6.