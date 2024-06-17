Advertisement
Newfoundland delegation in Valentia to support World Heritage application

Jun 17, 2024 09:53 By radiokerrynews
Jun 17, 2024 09:53
A delegation from Newfoundland, Canada has arrived in Valentia, ahead of a series of meetings with Kerry County Council, community and cable groups in connection with the UNESCO World Heritage application for the Transatlantic Cable Project.

The Newfoundland and Hearts Content delegation is led by Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Steve Crocker, who also represents Hearts Content in the Provincial Assembly.

The group’s itinerary also includes guided visits to Valentia Cable Station and other cable sites, Valentia Lighthouse, the Heritage Centre in Knightstown and Scoil Naomh Dar Earca in Chapeltown.

Kerry County Council and Valentia Island Development Company will host a Community Reception for the visiting group at the Cable Station this evening and there will be meetings to promote wider economic and cultural co-operation on Tuesday.

