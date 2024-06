England are off to a winning start at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham's first-half header helped Gareth Southgate's team to a 1-nil win over Serbia in Group C last night.

Today, beaten World Cup finalists France kick off their Group D campaign against dark horses Austria in the late game in Dusseldorf at 8pm.

Before that, Romania and Ukraine meet in the Allianz Arena in Munich at 2pm in Group E.

And in the same group, Belgium face Slovakia the 5pm kick off.