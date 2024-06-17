Advertisement
Kerry County Council’s Arts Office invites visual artists to apply for residency at Ballinskelligs

Jun 17, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council’s Arts Office is inviting visual artists to apply for a two-week residency at Ballinskelligs.

They will award the sponsored residencies at Cill Rialaig artist retreat to two Kerry visual artists.

The Cill Rialaig Residency Award 2024 includes two weeks accommodation and utilities for the artist in their own individual cottage studio.

The pre-famine village of Cill Rialaig on Bolus Head now serves as a retreat for artists, poets, writers, film makers and composers.

Applications are limited to visual artists with a connection to the county, either from or living in Kerry.

Entries should include an artist statement and CV along with images of no more than three examples of current and past work.

All entries should be submitted by via email [email protected] or, if necessary, via post to Arts Office, Kerry County Council, County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The deadline for submissions is 1pm on Thursday, 4th July.

More than 5,000 Irish and international artists have had residencies in the seven studios of Cill Rialaig.

The Cill Rialaig Project was founded by Dr. Noelle Campbell Sharp and is a voluntary body whose main aim is to develop and maintain a retreat for artists and writers from Ireland and abroad.

 

