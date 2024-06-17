Advertisement
Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register during May drop 13% in year

Jun 17, 2024 09:14 By radiokerrynews
There was a 13% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in May, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there are over 6,400 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry during May.

During May, 6,449 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a reduction of 13% when compared to May last year, when 7,416 people signed on.

It’s also a decreased of over 5% when compare to the previous month; in April 6,809 people signed on in Kerry.

Six of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 164 to 511, while Dingle is down 64 to 318 and Kenmare is down 76 to 366.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,113 after a drop of 187, while Listowel’s figure stands at 1,002 after a drop of 77 and in Tralee it dropped 402 to 2,693 for May.

Killorglin’s social welfare office reported an increase in the numbers signing on in a year; it rose by three to 446.

