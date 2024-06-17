Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 17, 2024 07:30 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Ladies Football

U14 Semi Finals

Division 4

Fossa 6-17 -v- Beale 8-01

Division 7

ISG B 6-11 -v- Abbeydorney B 3-11

U14 County League Division 6 – Round 7

Ballyduff 2-04 -v- Currow 6-14

Miltown/Castlemaine 3-02 -v- Daingean Ui Chuis 2-13

Glenflesk 6-06 -v- St Pats 1-02

Tralee / St Brendan’s Under 13 League. Sponsored by Kelliher’s Mills

Churchill 5-9 v St Pat's 1-8.

Today:

Ladies Football

U14 Semi Finals

Division 8

Laune Rangers B -v- Beale B - 6.30

Division 3

Killarney Legion -v- Scartaglen - 6.30

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice medical practice

Under 16

Division 3

Shield final

Annascaul/castlegtegory v John Mitchell’s 6-45

Extra time in event of draw

