Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Ladies Football
U14 Semi Finals
Division 4
Fossa 6-17 -v- Beale 8-01
Division 7
ISG B 6-11 -v- Abbeydorney B 3-11
U14 County League Division 6 – Round 7
Ballyduff 2-04 -v- Currow 6-14
Miltown/Castlemaine 3-02 -v- Daingean Ui Chuis 2-13
Glenflesk 6-06 -v- St Pats 1-02
Tralee / St Brendan’s Under 13 League. Sponsored by Kelliher’s Mills
Churchill 5-9 v St Pat's 1-8.
Today:
Ladies Football
U14 Semi Finals
Division 8
Laune Rangers B -v- Beale B - 6.30
Division 3
Killarney Legion -v- Scartaglen - 6.30
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice medical practice
Under 16
Division 3
Shield final
Annascaul/castlegtegory v John Mitchell’s 6-45
Extra time in event of draw