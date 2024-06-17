Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Crotta in their Championship opener

Jun 17, 2024 07:27 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Crotta in their Championship opener
Crotta's Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship title defence is off to a winning start.

They've gotten the better of Causeway by 1-19 to 15 points.

Andrew Morrissey reports

