Advertisement
Sport

Two Irish cricketers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of trip to Jamaica

Dec 31, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Two Irish cricketers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of trip to Jamaica Two Irish cricketers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of trip to Jamaica
Share this article

Two Irish players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their trip to Jamaica.

Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate have returned positive tests.

Ireland are due to take on the West Indies in a four-match series, starting on January 8th.

Advertisement

Their one-day internationals against the USA were cancelled earlier this week.

Elsewhere in cricket news, Former South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

The wicket-keeper batsman scored more than 3-thousand runs for his country in the longest format of the game, since making his debut in 2014.

Advertisement

He'll continue playing for both the ODI and T20 sides.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus