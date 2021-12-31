Two Irish cricketers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of trip to Jamaica

Two Irish players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their trip to Jamaica.

Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate have returned positive tests.

Ireland are due to take on the West Indies in a four-match series, starting on January 8th.

Advertisement

Their one-day internationals against the USA were cancelled earlier this week.

Elsewhere in cricket news, Former South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

The wicket-keeper batsman scored more than 3-thousand runs for his country in the longest format of the game, since making his debut in 2014.

Advertisement

He'll continue playing for both the ODI and T20 sides.