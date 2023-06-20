Tuesday's local GAA Results and Fixtures

Corrib Oil Senior Club League - Monday 19th July - Results
Division 1
Na Gaeil 4-06 -v- Dr Crokes 3-07
Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 1-20 -v- Beaufort 2-11
Division 3
Kilcummin 1-10 -v- MKL Gaels 5-15
Finuge St Senans 7-08 -v- Spa 3-11
Division 4
Inbhear Sceine Gaels 0-10 -v- Austin Stacks 2-07
Division 5
Listowel Emmets -v- Firies – postponed
Abbeydorney 4-13 -v- Fossa 2-14
Division 6
Killarney Legion 0-10 -v- Ballymacelligott 0-11
Clounmacon/Moyvane 2-05 -v- Southern Gaels B 2-10
North Kerry Under 13 'A' Hurling Championship FINAL
Crotta O'Neill's 3- 13 Ballyheigue 3 - 8
Sponsored By Talter jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation East Region U17 League 2023
Division 1 Final
Kenmare 3-12 Rathmore 2-6
Division 3 Final
Gneeveguilla 2-13 Fossa 2-16
Fixtures
Division 2 Final
Cordal/Scartaglen V Spa
Tuesday 20th June 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: Rathmore
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee.
Rd 1
Tues 20th May both games 7.30pm
Keel home to Laune Rangers.
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Beaufort
North Kerry Junior Leagues 2023
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named team home advantage
Division 3
Round 1
Tuesday 20th June @ 7.30 pm
Listowel Emmets B v Moyvane B
Beale B v St Senans B
Brosna B v Castleisland Desmonds B
South Kerry Under 15 League Final, Tuesday June 20th 7.30pm at Waterville Sportsfield
Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist