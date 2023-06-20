Advertisement
Tuesday's local GAA Results and Fixtures

Jun 20, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday's local GAA Results and Fixtures
Corrib Oil Senior Club League - Monday 19th July - Results

Division 1

Na Gaeil 4-06 -v- Dr Crokes 3-07

Division 2

Castleisland Desmonds 1-20 -v- Beaufort 2-11

Division 3

Kilcummin 1-10 -v- MKL Gaels 5-15

Finuge St Senans 7-08 -v- Spa 3-11

Division 4

Inbhear Sceine Gaels 0-10 -v- Austin Stacks 2-07

Division 5

Listowel Emmets -v- Firies – postponed

Abbeydorney 4-13 -v- Fossa 2-14

Division 6

Killarney Legion 0-10 -v- Ballymacelligott 0-11

Clounmacon/Moyvane 2-05 -v- Southern Gaels B 2-10

North Kerry Under 13 'A' Hurling Championship FINAL

Crotta O'Neill's 3- 13 Ballyheigue 3 - 8

Sponsored By Talter jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation East Region U17 League 2023

Division 1 Final

Kenmare 3-12 Rathmore 2-6

Division 3 Final

Gneeveguilla 2-13 Fossa 2-16

Fixtures

Division 2 Final

Cordal/Scartaglen V Spa

Tuesday 20th June 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: Rathmore

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee.

Rd 1

Tues 20th May both games 7.30pm

Keel home to Laune Rangers.

Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Beaufort

North Kerry Junior Leagues 2023

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

First named team home advantage

Division 3

Round 1

Tuesday 20th June @ 7.30 pm

Listowel Emmets B v Moyvane B

Beale B v St Senans B

Brosna B v Castleisland Desmonds B

South Kerry Under 15 League Final, Tuesday June 20th 7.30pm at Waterville Sportsfield

Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

