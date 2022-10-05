Tuesday Results From Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Bounard Han owned by Michael O'Sullivan from Gneeveguilla. Taking up the lead at the third bend, she went on to beat Get The Facts by one and a half lengths in what turned out to be the fastest time of the night 28.94 at a price of 2/1.

Champhers Puma jointly owned by Wayne and Norma Enright of Tralee was the winner of race two. The 7/4 favourite took up the lead coming around the final bend to beat Tokenire Danny by three lengths in 29.06.

Advertisement

Kilmoyley Lass jointly owned by Brendan McElligott and Padraig O'Regan and trained by Padraig. Lass struck the front on the back straight and went on to beat Boundard Kitt by 6 lengths in 29.15 at a price of 7/2.

Mia Go Paddy or the Gallows and Mitchels Syndicate and Tralee trainer Oliver Healy was victorious in race 4. Leading from trap 4 he beat Coom Ruadh by two and a half lengths in 29.23 at a price of 5/2.

Millridge Mia from the kennels of Donal J O'Mahony of Millstreet was victorious in race 5. Leading from trap rise she beat Cino de Mayo by two lengths in 29.25 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Advertisement

Blackwood Coco jointly owned by Thomas and Will Leen of Ballymacelligott won race 6. The 7/4 joint favourite took up the lead at the second bend and went on to beat Send it Hannah by three and a half lengths in 29.30.

Denis McCarthy of Killarney was the winner of race 7 with Torremore Matt. Hitting the front at the third bend he went on to beat Payyayay Belle by two and a half lengths in 29.67 at a price of 5/2.

Send it Rita for Vincent McMahon of Tralee and trained by his father Pat was the winner of race 8. Leading off the first bend the 2/1 joint favourite went on to beat Smearla Sydney by three and a half lengths in 29.23.

Advertisement

Jerry Kerins of Castleisland was the winner of race 9 with Confident Vance. Taking up the lead at the second bend, he held of the late challenge of Paddys Day by a head in 29.86 at a price of 7/2.

The final race of the night was won by Outback Annie, trained by Jerry Griffin in Abbeyfeale. In a titanic struggle with Roadstone Barney, he won by a short head in 29.15 at a price of evens favourite.

There's racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night with first race off at 7.46pm featuring the first round heats of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance Stakes.