A Kenmare Municipal District councillor is calling on Kerry County Council to provide low cost, serviced sites for people to build their own homes.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says "the former practice … of providing low cost sites, should be reinstated".

He says that Killorglin and Cahersiveen are the only suitable locations for this scheme "due to the lack of wastewater capacity throughout Mid and South Kerry".

The Rossbeigh based councillor says "any and all solutions" must be considered to assist people trying to set up home in their local areas during the housing crisis.

Councillor Cahill stated "I believe by reintroducing such a scheme, the council will help many families and individuals in Mid-Kerry and throughout Iveragh get on the property ladder".