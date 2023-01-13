Trump through to semi-finals of Masters

Judd Trump is through to the semi-finals of The Masters, courtesy of a 6-5 win over Barry Hawkins.
Trump will face the winner of tonight’s meeting of Shaun Murphy and Stuart Bingham.
