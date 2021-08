The English transfer window closes at 11pm.

There is Irish interest as always, with Robbie Brady and Darren Randolph seeking moves.

Neither player is in the Republic of Ireland squad for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Conor Hourihane has completed a loan move to Sheffield United from Aston Villa.

Welsh winger Daniel James is to finalise a 28 million euro move from Manchester United to Leeds United.

And Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is to join Crystal Palace.