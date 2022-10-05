Advertisement
Tralee Swimmers To Be Inducted To Hall Of Fame

Oct 5, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Two open water swimmers from Tralee will be inducted into the Ireland Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame Class of 2022 next month.

Category swimmer Elaine Burrows Dillane is being recognised for her achievements in Marathon Swimming and giving back to the sport.

Kevin Williams, who's a Category Administrator and Coach has given many years of dedication to promoting the sport while enjoying success in Coaching swimmers to their target Marathon Swims.

The Irish Long Distance Swimming Association will present them with their awards at a ceremony in Mullingar on November 19th.

