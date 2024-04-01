Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells 1-18 Dr Crokes 1-9

It was a Good Friday evening for Parnells when our senior hurlers got the better of a gallant Dr Crokes team in Round 3 of the County Senior Hurling League in Caherslee. The home team got off to the best possible start when County player Morgan Madden struck a great point from play in the 1st minute. Crokes were quickly into their stride, however and a point from play was quickly followed by a pointed free. Gearoid O’Doherty (free) and Darragh Reen soon had Parnells on level terms and both teams exchanged pointed frees in the 14th and 15th minute. Parnells were conceding needless frees and Crokes had 3 more scores from placed balls to build up a 3 point lead. A great score from play by midfielder Darragh Maloney was quickly followed by a goal from Oisin O’Brien who deceived the Crokes keeper with a shot from the left wing. Crokes quickly responded with a point from play and Morgan Madden finished the half as he started it with a fine point. Halftime: Tralee Parnells 1-6 Dr Crokes 0-7.

Crokes narrowed the gap to the minimum with another pointed free from the throw-in. From there, Parnells stamped their authority on the game scoring the next 8 points, with points from Reen (3), Doherty (3), Madden and a great point from midfield by Cathal Dunne. With the game starting to get away from them, Crokes responded with a goal of their own, from a close-in free which ended up in the back of the net despite the best efforts of Mark Ryall in goals. Parnells are nothing if not resilient and withstood the mini Crokes revival by closing out the game with the last 4 points. A good win and 2 more county league points on the board. Next up is an away match to County Champions Crotta in a fortnight.

Final score: Tralee Parnells 1-18 Dr Crokes 1-9

Scorers for Parnells: O. O’Brien (1-2) G. O’Doherty (0-6, 0-5f) D. Reen (0-4), M. Madden (0-4), D. Maloney (0-1), C. Dunne (0-1)

1. Mark Ryall 2. Andrew Morrissey 3. Darragh Keane 4. Johnny Lowe 5. Ruairí O’Sullivan 6. Tadhg Brick (Capt) 7. Morgan Madden 8. Cathal Dunne 9. Darragh Maloney 10. John Sherman 11. Darragh Reen 12. Tadhg Reen 13. Oisín O’Brien 14. Gearoid O’Doherty 15. Shane Healy

Sub: Stephen Morrissey for Shane Healy

U15 Hurling

Tralee Parnells got their Feile hurling campaign off to the best possible start in Ballyheigue last Sunday morning winning a tight game against the home side on a scoreline of Tralee Parnells 3-14 Ballyheigue 2-12.

U11 Hurling

Well done to our U11 boys team who had their first outing of the year against Firies in Firies. After a rusty first half the boys performed brilliantly in the second half! Next outing against Kilmoyley next Saturday in Caherslee. Thanks to Firies who played superbly for a sporting game and facilitating a change of venue.

U15 Camogie

Our U15 Feile Camogie team got off to a solid start last Friday evening with a win against Cillard in Round 1 of the Feile County qualifiers. Next up the girls play Causeway in Round 2 next Friday evening April 5th. Well done to all the players and Management. Thanks to Cillard for a sporting game, to Mike Hennessy for refereeing and to the ARC for providing the pitch in such great condition.

Kerry U16 Camogie

Well done to our Tralee Parnells players that lined out for Kerry U16’s last Sunday v Limerick in the U16B championship semifinal. Kerry made a great comeback from being 5 points down at halftime to draw level with 10mins to play, but unfortunately Limerick came away with the win in the end. Very promising performance from a young side. Well done to all players and management team.

Academy Training

Last Saturday was the last indoor session at the MTU. The Academy will now return to grass in Caherslee, weather permitting from next Friday 5th April. Mentors will be in touch with new outdoor training times.

Lotto

There was great excitement up at the Kerry Sports Academy last Saturday afternoon when our future stars of the Club helped the Tralee Parnells Lotto Committee present Mike Roger O Sullivan with a cheque for his recent win of Club Lotto Jackpot! Congratulations to Mike Roger and many thanks to all the coaches, parents and players- please support the Club lotto https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/.../tralee-parnells... to help raise vital funds for the Club.

Congratulations to Sandra Walsh and Eileen Benson who won the lucky dip prizes of €25 each in our lotto draw on Monday 25th. You can play via the Clubforce app or follow the link at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie All support greatly appreciated, thank you.

Last Man Standing Competition

We have reached the final of our Last One Standing competition. 9 people have made it this far without losing a match, unfortunately none of them have Clare or Kilkenny left to pick.

The rules for the final are:

Each of our 9 players left will predict the winner and the winning margin of the League final between Clare and Kilkenny i.e. Kilkenny to win by 10points. The closest to the winning margin wins. If two or more people predict the same winner and winning margin then the points scoring from the group stage will come into effect.

All entries must be submitted by Thursday April 4th at 9pm.

Below is a list of those left in the competition.

Christy Leen

Bernard Kennelly

Tadgh Reen

Thomas O Donnell

Padraig Kerins

Jack Allen

Mark Ryall

Mairead Brick

John McCarthy