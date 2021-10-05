Tottenham target won't be signing new deal with current club

Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic won't be signing a new deal with his current club Fiorentina.

The club say they made the Serbia striker an offer to become the highest paid player in their history.

Vlahovic was the subject of interest from Spurs and Atletico Madrid last summer.

The owners of Premier League club Burnley have offered to buy the remaining shares still held by supporters.

American investment group A-L-K took a controlling stake last December, but around six-percent remain owned by individual shareholders.