Tipperary unchanged; McCaffrey not part of Dublin squad

May 26, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Tipperary unchanged; McCaffrey not part of Dublin squad
Tipperary have named an unchanged team for Sunday's Munster Hurling Championship clash with Waterford.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has successfully appealed a proposed four week ban.

He was sent off during the closing stages of last Sunday's draw with Limerick in the Munster Championship.

But Cahill was cleared at a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee last night.

Meanwhile, Offaly under-20 captain Charlie Mitchell has been named to start for the Faithful in tomorrow's Joe McDonagh Cup final against Carlow.

In football, Jack McCaffrey isn't part of the Dublin squad for Sunday's All-Ireland group stage meeting with Roscommon.

