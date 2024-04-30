Advertisement
Time change for Kerry ladies Munster outing against Waterford

Apr 30, 2024 12:33 By radiokerrysport
Time change for Kerry ladies Munster outing against Waterford
20 January 2024; Niamh Carmody of Kerry during the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture between Dublin and Kerry at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
There is a time change for the Kerry ladies TG4 Munster Championship game against Waterford.

The game, which takes place in Cordal GAA club will now throw in at the earlier time of 1pm.

