Kerry To Face Cork In Munster Final - Team Named

The Kerry ladies face Cork in the TG4 Munster Final in Mallow at 4pm tomorrow.

Live coverage of the game is with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

The team has been named:

Kerry -v- Cork

Saturday 18th May – Mallow GAA Complex – 4pm

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen

6. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

7. Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil

8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

10. Naimh Carmody - Fingue/St Senans (C)

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

12. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

13. Katie Brosnan - Firies

14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

16. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

17. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

18. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

19. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

20. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

21. Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers

22. Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort

23. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

24. Kate O'Sullivan - Daingean Uí Chúis

25. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

26. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

27. Róisín Smith - Cromane

28. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort

29. Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil

30. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds