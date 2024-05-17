Kerry To Face Cork In Munster Final - Team Named

The Kerry ladies face Cork in the TG4 Munster Final in Mallow at 4pm tomorrow.
Live coverage of the game is with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare.
The team has been named:
Kerry -v- Cork
Saturday 18th May – Mallow GAA Complex – 4pm
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
6. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
7. Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil
8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
10. Naimh Carmody - Fingue/St Senans (C)
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
12. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
13. Katie Brosnan - Firies
14. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
16. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
17. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
18. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
19. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
20. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
21. Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers
22. Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort
23. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
24. Kate O'Sullivan - Daingean Uí Chúis
25. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
26. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
27. Róisín Smith - Cromane
28. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
29. Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil
30. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds