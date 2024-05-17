The Aontú candidate in the Listowel Local Electoral Area is calling on Kerry County Council to repair the roadway at Kilfeighney Cemetery urgently.

Sonny Foran says he has been contacted by a number of people with loved ones interred at the graveyard.

He says they are very concerned at the state of the rapidly 'deteriorating' roadway.

Mr Foran says he has asked the council to carry out the work as a matter of urgency as grieving relatives have enough worry about without their vehicles being damaged.