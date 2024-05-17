Friday's Local GAA Fixtures and Results

In Credit Union SFL Division 6A action last night
Keel and Desmonds drew 3-15 to 4-12
East Kerry Minor League
Division 1
Kenmare 4-06 Dr Crokes 1-07
Division 2
Currow 3-14 Cordal 2-23
U14 County League
ISG B 6-07 v Listowel Emmets B 5-10
MKL Gaels 6-13 v ISG 2-05
and in the Minor County League
Finuge/St Senans 1-06 -v- John Mitchels 2-11
===============================
Fixtures Tonight
In the Credit Union SFL Division 1 this evening
Spa is the venue for the Round 7 meeting of Spa and Legion
that game throws in at 7.30
Credit Union SFL Division 6A
Ballylongford are home to Kerins O'Rahilly's at 7.15
Fossa host An Ghaeltacht at 7.30
and
Legion are home to Kilcummin at 7.30
in the Credit Union SFL Division 6B
Ballymacelligott is the venue as they face Milltown/Castlemaine at 7.30
and
Beaufort welcome Kenmare Shamrocks at 7.30
in Credit Union SHL Division 1 action tonight
The ARC will see St Brendan's V Kilmoyley at 7
Dr. Crokes are home to Lixnaw at 7
Abbeydorney are home to Ballyheigue at 8
and Caherslee is the venue as Parnells take on Ballyduff at 8
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League Round 3 fixtures
Division 2 –
Crotta O’Neill’s v Causeway
Ballyduff v Kilmoyley
Division 3 –
St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan
All games @ 6.30pm
North Kerry Ladies sponsored by Clanmaurice Medical Practice
in div 2 yesterday
Na gaeil 1-07 v Listowel Emmets 4-07
and this evening
Division 3 Final
Ballyduff v Moyvane Friday 17th May @ 8-00pm
Extra time in event of Draw