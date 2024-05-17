Friday's Local GAA Fixtures and Results

In Credit Union SFL Division 6A action last night

Keel and Desmonds drew 3-15 to 4-12

East Kerry Minor League

Division 1

Kenmare 4-06 Dr Crokes 1-07

Division 2

Currow 3-14 Cordal 2-23

U14 County League

ISG B 6-07 v Listowel Emmets B 5-10

MKL Gaels 6-13 v ISG 2-05

and in the Minor County League

Finuge/St Senans 1-06 -v- John Mitchels 2-11

===============================

Fixtures Tonight

In the Credit Union SFL Division 1 this evening

Spa is the venue for the Round 7 meeting of Spa and Legion

that game throws in at 7.30

Credit Union SFL Division 6A

Ballylongford are home to Kerins O'Rahilly's at 7.15

Fossa host An Ghaeltacht at 7.30

and

Legion are home to Kilcummin at 7.30

in the Credit Union SFL Division 6B

Ballymacelligott is the venue as they face Milltown/Castlemaine at 7.30

and

Beaufort welcome Kenmare Shamrocks at 7.30

in Credit Union SHL Division 1 action tonight

The ARC will see St Brendan's V Kilmoyley at 7

Dr. Crokes are home to Lixnaw at 7

Abbeydorney are home to Ballyheigue at 8

and Caherslee is the venue as Parnells take on Ballyduff at 8

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League Round 3 fixtures

Division 2 –

Crotta O’Neill’s v Causeway

Ballyduff v Kilmoyley

Division 3 –

St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan

All games @ 6.30pm

North Kerry Ladies sponsored by Clanmaurice Medical Practice

in div 2 yesterday

Na gaeil 1-07 v Listowel Emmets 4-07

and this evening

Division 3 Final

Ballyduff v Moyvane Friday 17th May @ 8-00pm

Extra time in event of Draw