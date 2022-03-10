Advertisement
Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Mar 10, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame
Tiger Woods was last night inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods' introductory speech was delivered by his daughter Sam.

Former commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time US Women's Open Champion Susie Maxwell and golf architect Marion Hollins were also inducted.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is confident he can challenge at the Players Championship when it gets underway this afternoon.

The Down native is in the field alongside Shane Lowry and Seamus Power at TPC Sawgrass.

The first players are due out on course shortly before 12 noon Irish time.

