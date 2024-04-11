Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union SHL Division 2A
Wed, 10 Apr, Abbeydorney 0-15 Causeway 1-10
Last night in the LGFA Minor County Leagues
Round 1
Firies 1-03
Na Gael 4-19
Fixtures:
County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling
Division 2 semi-final
Kilmoyley v Causeway @ Kilmoyley, 6.30pm
U-15 Co League Div/7A
Thu, 11 Apr,
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (3), Castleisland Desmonds V Duagh 19:00,
U-15 Co League Div/9C
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (3), Laune Rangers V Na Gaeil 19:00,
==========================
On the other U20 scene
An injury-time Luke Marren penalty kept alive Sligo’s defence of the Eirgrid Connacht under-20 football championship.
They salvaged a draw with Leitrim.
Galway are on course for a direct route to the final after their draw with Roscommon.
==
And Tyrone romped to a 5-20 to 8-point victory over Monaghan to book their place in the Ulster under-20 semi-finals.