Sport

Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures

Apr 11, 2024 10:28 By radiokerrysport
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Credit Union SHL Division 2A
Wed, 10 Apr, Abbeydorney 0-15 Causeway 1-10

Last night in the LGFA Minor County Leagues

Round 1
Firies 1-03

Na Gael 4-19

Fixtures:

County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling
Division 2 semi-final
Kilmoyley v Causeway @ Kilmoyley, 6.30pm

U-15 Co League Div/7A
Thu, 11 Apr,

Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (3), Castleisland Desmonds V Duagh 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/9C
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (3), Laune Rangers V Na Gaeil 19:00,

==========================
On the other U20 scene

An injury-time Luke Marren penalty kept alive Sligo’s defence of the Eirgrid Connacht under-20 football championship.

They salvaged a draw with Leitrim.

Galway are on course for a direct route to the final after their draw with Roscommon.

==
And Tyrone romped to a 5-20 to 8-point victory over Monaghan to book their place in the Ulster under-20 semi-finals.

