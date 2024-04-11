Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures

Credit Union SHL Division 2A

Wed, 10 Apr, Abbeydorney 0-15 Causeway 1-10

Last night in the LGFA Minor County Leagues

Round 1

Firies 1-03

Advertisement

Na Gael 4-19

Fixtures:

County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling

Division 2 semi-final

Kilmoyley v Causeway @ Kilmoyley, 6.30pm

Advertisement

U-15 Co League Div/7A

Thu, 11 Apr,

Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (3), Castleisland Desmonds V Duagh 19:00,

U-15 Co League Div/9C

Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (3), Laune Rangers V Na Gaeil 19:00,

Advertisement

==========================

On the other U20 scene

An injury-time Luke Marren penalty kept alive Sligo’s defence of the Eirgrid Connacht under-20 football championship.

They salvaged a draw with Leitrim.

Advertisement

Galway are on course for a direct route to the final after their draw with Roscommon.

==

And Tyrone romped to a 5-20 to 8-point victory over Monaghan to book their place in the Ulster under-20 semi-finals.