Thomas Barr Into Hurdles Semi-Final

Thomas Barr has won his 400 metres hurdles heat at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.
The Waterford native clocked a time of 49 point 4-9 seconds.
He is into the semi finals, which take place tomorrow morning.
Advertisement
Thomas Barr has won his 400 metres hurdles heat at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.
The Waterford native clocked a time of 49 point 4-9 seconds.
He is into the semi finals, which take place tomorrow morning.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus