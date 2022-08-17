Advertisement
Thomas Barr Into Hurdles Semi-Final

Aug 17, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Thomas Barr Into Hurdles Semi-Final
Thomas Barr has won his 400 metres hurdles heat at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

The Waterford native clocked a time of 49 point 4-9 seconds.

He is into the semi finals, which take place tomorrow morning.

