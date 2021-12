URC top tryscorer Mack Hansen returns to Connacht's starting fifteen for tomorrow's clash with Munster.

Oisin Dowling joins Ultan Dillane in the second row for their only other change.

Munster meanwhile have made seven changes.

Advertisement

Stephen Archer, Gavin Coombes, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Fineen Wycherley and Craig Casey all come in.

As does 20 year old Alex Kendellen for his first start.

The sides meet at The Sportsground at 5.15pm tomorrow.