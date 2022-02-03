The Ireland team to play Wales in their opening Six Nations game has been announced

Australian born wing Mack Hansen will make his Ireland rugby union debut in their opening Six Nations match against defending champions Wales on Saturday.

He's been selected on the left flank in place of James Lowe, who's injured.

Tadgh Beirne starts in the second row in the only other change from their autumn international victory over New Zealand in November.

Bundee Aki partners Garry Ringrose in the midfield, with no place for Robbie Henshaw in the matchday 23.

Meanwhile, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Josh Adams a first international start at centre.

Dan Biggar will captain the side for the first time.

The Ireland team is as follows:

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 52 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 25 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 12 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 101 caps CAPTAIN

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 112 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 6 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 79 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 92 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 27 caps

23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap