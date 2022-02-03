The Ireland team to play Wales in their opening Six Nations game has been announced

Australian born wing Mack Hansen will make his Ireland rugby union debut in their opening Six Nations match against defending champions Wales on Saturday.
He's been selected on the left flank in place of James Lowe, who's injured.
Tadgh Beirne starts in the second row in the only other change from their autumn international victory over New Zealand in November.
Bundee Aki partners Garry Ringrose in the midfield, with no place for Robbie Henshaw in the matchday 23.
Meanwhile, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Josh Adams a first international start at centre.
Dan Biggar will captain the side for the first time.
The Ireland team is as follows:
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 52 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 25 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 12 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 101 caps CAPTAIN
11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 112 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 6 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 79 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 92 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 27 caps
23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap