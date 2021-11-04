Templenoe To Be Fired Up For Crokes Clash

The Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals take place this weekend.

There are 2 games to be played in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

Dingle V Kerins O’Rahillys throws in at 5pm which will be followed by Killarney Legion against St. Brendan’s at 7pm.

The following day brings the action to Fitzgerald Stadium with Templenoe and Dr. Crokes set to battle @ 12.45pm – Extra Time & Result on the Day

Following that clash, there’s a 2.45 throw-in for Austin Stacks and South Kerry.

All games will have extra time and result on the day.

Speaking to Radio Kerrys Andrew Morrissey, Templenoe boss Paul Crowley is looking forward to another battle with the Crokes… A fixture that has become a rivalry in recent years…

