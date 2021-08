Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he hopes to speak to Harry Kane about his future today.

The Spurs striker did not show up for planned pre-season training last week.

However, Kane has since returned to the club.

Advertisement

The England captain has been the source of interest from Manchester City.

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a fee with Arsenal for the transfer of Joe Willock.

The move is expected to cost the Tyneside club around 25-million-pounds.