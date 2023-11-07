Swords Rex St Leger Odds Slashed In Half

Reigning Champ Bobsleigh Dream Chases Holland Duo In Betting

Swords Rex returned to winning ways in the second round of the Irish St Leger and is now the stand alone favourite to go all the way after BoyleSports slashed his odds in half from 7/1 to 7/2.

Graham Holland’s speedster has been heavily backed since opening last Saturday’s action at Limerick with the fastest time of the second round and a 29.27 clock that was just six spots off the course record. The renewed support puts him ahead of kennel companion Clonbrien Treaty, who was clipped into 5/1 from 7/1 after beating Ballinabola Una (16/1) to victory in heat seven in 29.42.

Pat Buckley finished the night with another treble and reigning champion Bobsleigh Dream is rated the main danger to Holland’s duo at the head of the betting as 8/1 third favourite.

She is joined on the same price by the Peter Cronin-trained Trinity Junior, who was backed down from 14/1 having returned to winning ways with a six-length victory in heat three.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “There is some hot competition around but Swords Rex really stole the show and Graham Holland appears to hold the key with the two market leaders.”

Irish St Leger – EW ¼ 1,2,3,4

7/2 Swords Rex

5/1 Clonbrien Treaty

8/1 Bobsleigh Dream

8/1 Trinity Junior

10/1 Sober Glory

10/1 Mr Chelm

10/1 Nomadic Nova

14/1 Gaytime Hugo

14/1 Another Holiday

16/1 Glengar Elvis

16/1 Ballinabola Una

20/1 Music Glideaway

25/1 Beepers Lariat

25/1 Ryhope Beach

25/1 Deadly Style

25/1 Romeo Hanzo

33/1 Bobsleigh Syd

40/1 Dromana Dano

50/1 Mystical Messi

50/1 Churchtown Syd

50/1 Garfiney Blaze

66/1 Droopys De Luxe

66/1 Sunshine Dream

100/1 Cloonturk Bruno