Swords Rex St Leger Odds Slashed In Half

Reigning Champ Bobsleigh Dream Chases Holland Duo In Betting
Swords Rex returned to winning ways in the second round of the Irish St Leger and is now the stand alone favourite to go all the way after BoyleSports slashed his odds in half from 7/1 to 7/2.
Graham Holland’s speedster has been heavily backed since opening last Saturday’s action at Limerick with the fastest time of the second round and a 29.27 clock that was just six spots off the course record. The renewed support puts him ahead of kennel companion Clonbrien Treaty, who was clipped into 5/1 from 7/1 after beating Ballinabola Una (16/1) to victory in heat seven in 29.42.
Pat Buckley finished the night with another treble and reigning champion Bobsleigh Dream is rated the main danger to Holland’s duo at the head of the betting as 8/1 third favourite.
She is joined on the same price by the Peter Cronin-trained Trinity Junior, who was backed down from 14/1 having returned to winning ways with a six-length victory in heat three.
A spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “There is some hot competition around but Swords Rex really stole the show and Graham Holland appears to hold the key with the two market leaders.”
Irish St Leger – EW ¼ 1,2,3,4
7/2 Swords Rex
5/1 Clonbrien Treaty
8/1 Bobsleigh Dream
8/1 Trinity Junior
10/1 Sober Glory
10/1 Mr Chelm
10/1 Nomadic Nova
14/1 Gaytime Hugo
14/1 Another Holiday
16/1 Glengar Elvis
16/1 Ballinabola Una
20/1 Music Glideaway
25/1 Beepers Lariat
25/1 Ryhope Beach
25/1 Deadly Style
25/1 Romeo Hanzo
33/1 Bobsleigh Syd
40/1 Dromana Dano
50/1 Mystical Messi
50/1 Churchtown Syd
50/1 Garfiney Blaze
66/1 Droopys De Luxe
66/1 Sunshine Dream
100/1 Cloonturk Bruno