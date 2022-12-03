Advertisement
Swiss progress with Brazil; 2nd round begins today

Dec 3, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Swiss progress with Brazil; 2nd round begins today
Switzerland and Brazil secured their places in the World Cup last-16 last night.

The Swiss were 3-2 winners over Serbia to finish as Group G runners-up.

While Brazil lost by a goal to nil to Cameroon, but still finished top of the group to set up a Monday night date with South Korea.

Switzerland’s reward is a tie with Portugal on Tuesday evening.

There’s no rest for the tournament, with the second round getting underway this afternoon.

Despite suffering a pelvic injury in their win over Iran, Christian Pulisic has been passed fit for the United States.

They play the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.

This evening, Australia will be firm underdogs as they take on Argentina in Al Rayyan.

