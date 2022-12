Sunderland have thrashed Millwall 3-nil to move to within a point of the Championship's play-off spots.

It was the first match in the division for almost three weeks, due to a break for the World Cup.

That tournament meant Sunderland were without two players who've been involved in Qatar.

But second half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms gave Tony Mowbray's side victory.