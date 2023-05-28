Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2

An Ghaeltacht 2-13 Currow 1-11

Development League

Division 1; Laune Rangers 5-9 Fossa 4-9

Division 2; John Mitchels 6-17 Dingle 4-6

Division 6; Keel 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar 3-10



Credit Union Senior Football Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht 8 5 2 1 110 108 2 12

Laune Rangers 7 4 2 1 123 101 22 10

Glenflesk 7 5 0 2 121 104 17 10

Templenoe 7 4 2 1 102 94 8 10

Kenmare Shamrocks 7 4 1 2 107 84 23 9

Na Gaeil 7 3 2 2 81 81 0 8

Listowel Emmets 7 3 1 3 102 94 8 7

Beaufort 7 2 3 2 91 86 5 7

Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 3 0 4 88 88 0 6

Firies 7 1 2 4 77 98 -21 4

Currow 8 1 0 7 114 152 -38 2

St Mary's 7 0 1 6 88 114 -26 1

TODAY:

Senior Football Division 6

Kerins O'Rahilly's home to Killarney Legion 1:00

Development League

First named at home

Games at 2

Division 1

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Austin Stacks

Division 2

Spa Killarney V Kenmare

Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott

Division 4

Annascaul V St Patrick's Blennerville

Ballydonoghue V Sneem/Derrynane

Waterville Frank Caseys V Cordal

Division 5

Austin Stacks V Tarbert

Division 6

Listry V Castlegregory GAA Club

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League

Games at noon

First named at home

Division 1 Semi-final

Ballyduff v Crotta/Kilmoyley

Division 2

Firies V Kenmare/Kilgarvan

Causeway/Abbeydorney V Ballyheigue