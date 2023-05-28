Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

May 28, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2
An Ghaeltacht 2-13 Currow 1-11

Development League
Division 1; Laune Rangers 5-9 Fossa 4-9
Division 2; John Mitchels 6-17 Dingle 4-6
Division 6; Keel 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar 3-10

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht 8 5 2 1 110 108 2 12
Laune Rangers 7 4 2 1 123 101 22 10
Glenflesk 7 5 0 2 121 104 17 10
Templenoe 7 4 2 1 102 94 8 10
Kenmare Shamrocks 7 4 1 2 107 84 23 9
Na Gaeil 7 3 2 2 81 81 0 8
Listowel Emmets 7 3 1 3 102 94 8 7
Beaufort 7 2 3 2 91 86 5 7
Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 3 0 4 88 88 0 6
Firies 7 1 2 4 77 98 -21 4
Currow 8 1 0 7 114 152 -38 2
St Mary's 7 0 1 6 88 114 -26 1

Advertisement

TODAY:

Senior Football Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's home to Killarney Legion 1:00

Development League
First named at home
Games at 2
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Austin Stacks

Advertisement

Division 2
Spa Killarney V Kenmare
Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott

Division 4
Annascaul V St Patrick's Blennerville
Ballydonoghue V Sneem/Derrynane
Waterville Frank Caseys V Cordal

Division 5
Austin Stacks V Tarbert

Advertisement

Division 6
Listry V Castlegregory GAA Club

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League
Games at noon
First named at home
Division 1 Semi-final
Ballyduff v Crotta/Kilmoyley

Division 2
Firies V Kenmare/Kilgarvan
Causeway/Abbeydorney V Ballyheigue

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus