Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Football Division 2
An Ghaeltacht 2-13 Currow 1-11
Development League
Division 1; Laune Rangers 5-9 Fossa 4-9
Division 2; John Mitchels 6-17 Dingle 4-6
Division 6; Keel 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar 3-10
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
An Ghaeltacht 8 5 2 1 110 108 2 12
Laune Rangers 7 4 2 1 123 101 22 10
Glenflesk 7 5 0 2 121 104 17 10
Templenoe 7 4 2 1 102 94 8 10
Kenmare Shamrocks 7 4 1 2 107 84 23 9
Na Gaeil 7 3 2 2 81 81 0 8
Listowel Emmets 7 3 1 3 102 94 8 7
Beaufort 7 2 3 2 91 86 5 7
Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 3 0 4 88 88 0 6
Firies 7 1 2 4 77 98 -21 4
Currow 8 1 0 7 114 152 -38 2
St Mary's 7 0 1 6 88 114 -26 1
TODAY:
Senior Football Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's home to Killarney Legion 1:00
Development League
First named at home
Games at 2
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Austin Stacks
Division 2
Spa Killarney V Kenmare
Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott
Division 4
Annascaul V St Patrick's Blennerville
Ballydonoghue V Sneem/Derrynane
Waterville Frank Caseys V Cordal
Division 5
Austin Stacks V Tarbert
Division 6
Listry V Castlegregory GAA Club
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling League
Games at noon
First named at home
Division 1 Semi-final
Ballyduff v Crotta/Kilmoyley
Division 2
Firies V Kenmare/Kilgarvan
Causeway/Abbeydorney V Ballyheigue