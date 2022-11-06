Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship

Semi Final

St.Mary’s v Skellig/Rangers in Waterville at 1:30.

Minor Championship

Semi Final

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist V Skellig Rangers in Reenard at 11:30

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship

Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup

At 11.30

Cromane entertain Milltown/Castlemaine

Must finish on the day

Tralee/St Brendan's Football

Senior Town League Final

Sponsored by Lee Strand

At 12

Venue Connolly Park

Extra Time on the Day

Kerins O'Rahilly's v John Mitchels

Under 15 Championship sponsored by Suits Select

Cup Competition Final

@ 11:30

Venue: new pitch behind Ardfert Medical Centre

Austin Stacks v Ballymac

Under 13 League Div 3 Final sponsored by Timberland, Kitchen's and Flooring

At 2

John Mitchels B home to Na Gaeil B.

Extra time if necessary

East Kerry U15 Football Championship

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Div 3 Final

Glenflesk v Cordal

At Gneeveguilla 10.30

Div 4 Final

Kenmare Shamrocks B v Kilcummin B

At Kenmare 1.00

Must be winners on the day

Kerry Ladies Football

U13 District Championship

Cup semi-finals

Tralee v Mid Kerry @ John Mitchel's, 3.30

North Kerry v East Kerry @ Ardfert recreational centre, 2.00

Shield semi-final

St Kierans v South Kerry @ Currow, 3.00

U17 District Championship

Semi-finals @ noon

Cup

North Kerry v St Kierans in Moyvane

Mid Kerry v South Kerry in Keel

Shield

Tralee v East Kerry in Churchill