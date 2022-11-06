Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Nov 6, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
South Kerry Football
Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Semi Final
St.Mary’s v Skellig/Rangers in Waterville at 1:30.

Minor Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist V Skellig Rangers in Reenard at 11:30

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O'Connor Memorial Cup
At 11.30
Cromane entertain Milltown/Castlemaine
Must finish on the day

Tralee/St Brendan's Football

Senior Town League Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
At 12
Venue Connolly Park
Extra Time on the Day
Kerins O'Rahilly's v John Mitchels

Under 15 Championship sponsored by Suits Select
Cup Competition Final
@ 11:30
Venue: new pitch behind Ardfert Medical Centre
Austin Stacks v Ballymac

Under 13 League Div 3 Final sponsored by Timberland, Kitchen's and Flooring
At 2
John Mitchels B home to Na Gaeil B.
Extra time if necessary

East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Div 3 Final
Glenflesk v Cordal
At Gneeveguilla 10.30

Div 4 Final
Kenmare Shamrocks B v Kilcummin B
At Kenmare 1.00

Must be winners on the day

Kerry Ladies Football

U13 District Championship

Cup semi-finals
Tralee v Mid Kerry @ John Mitchel's, 3.30

North Kerry v East Kerry @ Ardfert recreational centre, 2.00

Shield semi-final
St Kierans v South Kerry @ Currow, 3.00

U17 District Championship
Semi-finals @ noon

Cup
North Kerry v St Kierans in Moyvane
Mid Kerry v South Kerry in Keel

Shield
Tralee v East Kerry in Churchill

