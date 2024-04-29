Advertisement
Sport

Timely return for Leinster duo

Apr 29, 2024
Timely return for Leinster duo
Leinster duo Garry Ringrose and Jimmy O’Brien have made a timely return from injury.

Both players return to full training ahead of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final with Northampton at Croke Park.

Ringrose has recovered from a shoulder issue, and O’Brien is back from a neck injury.

Connacht have announced the signing of Irish-qualified centre Piers O’Connor from Bristol Bears.

The 28-year old helped the Bears win the 2020 Challenge Cup, and came off the bench in their defeat to Connacht earlier this year at Dexcom Stadium.

