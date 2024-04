Ronnie O’Sullivan has cruised into the World Championship quarter-finals.

The seven-time Crucible champion completed a 13-frames to 7 win over Ryan Day this afternoon.

O’Sullivan will play either Stuart Bingham or Jack Lisowski in the last-8, with Bingham resuming with a 9-7 lead this evening.

Antrim’s Mark Allen takes a 9-7 lead into the evening session of his last-16 contest with John Higgins.

Kyren Wilson awaits the winner, after he completed a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.