Droopys Fidget crowned TIME Select Stakes champion

The Robert Gleeson trained Droopys Fidget was crowned the 2024 TIME Greyhound Nutrition Select Stakes champion at Kilcohan Park on Saturday night.

This brilliant daughter of Out Of Range Asb – Droopys Natalia ran a superb race from trap two to claim the top prize of €10,000 for her owners Paul Allen and John Gilson. A recent third in the BresBet Easter Cup final at Shelbourne Park, Droopys Fidget soon hit the front after Jacktavern Bolt found traffic problems.

She was in full control, and it was evident that once she hit the front it was going to be very hard to stop her. There were challenges from Ballymac Finn and Trinity Junior with Finn edging his head in front very briefly, but Fidget was too strong.

She went on to win by just half a length with A Lucky Julie running the race of her life in behind to finish second for trainer Jerry Melia. The 2024 Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks will be the next target for this talented lady.

Shelbourne Park

The semi-finals of the Shelbourne Open 600 were of the highest quality with Singalong Dolly producing a stunning performance to win in 32.02. Trained by Pat Buckley, this recent TIME Irish Cesarewitch winner dominated the field to win by three lengths with a huge run from Fashion Model in second for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle. The Liam Dowling trained Ballymac Gizmo was third.

The second semi-final was won by the Rosemary Price trained Pennys Lynx in a time of 32.18. This son of Droopys Sydney – Jetstream Lynx produced a fast 5.87 sectional and led all the way to record a career best. He won by two and a half lengths to the red-hot favourite Ryhope Beach for trainer Michael J O’Donovan with Kyanite Kate third for trainer Frank Harvey.

The draw for the Shelbourne Open 600 can be found here.

Presentation photo of TIME Select Stakes final: Included are John Fox, Caitriona Fox and Willie Rigney, Time Greyhound Nutrition, Sean Dunphy, breeder of the winner, Katy O'Regan, trainer Robert Gleeson and Derek Frehill, Director of Racing, Greyhound Racing Ireland.