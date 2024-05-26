Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SFL

Division 1

Killarney Legion 0-11 Dingle 2-5

Division 2

Listowel Emmets 1-10 Austin Stacks 1-10

Beaufort 2-16 Fossa 0-10

Division 3

Annascaul 1-12 Keel 0-12

Division 4

Dromid Pearses 0-11 Waterville Frank Caseys 2-5

Castlegregory GAA Club 2-18 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-12

Division 5 Cup

Kilgarvan 0-8 Scartaglin 0-7

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 7 7 0 0 136 66 70 14

Laune Rangers 7 6 0 1 112 85 27 12

Rathmore 7 6 0 1 111 84 27 12

Glenflesk 7 4 1 2 129 112 17 9

Kilcummin 7 4 1 2 88 89 -1 9

Ballymacelligott 7 3 1 3 105 103 2 7

Killarney Legion 8 2 2 4 106 107 -1 6

Spa 7 2 1 4 94 101 -7 5

An Ghaeltacht 7 2 0 5 96 123 -27 4

Milltown/Castlemaine 7 1 1 5 80 96 -16 3

Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3

Kerins O`Rahilly's 7 1 0 6 82 107 -25 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort 8 7 0 1 149 90 59 14

Austin Stacks 7 5 1 1 90 66 24 11

Listowel Emmets 8 3 3 2 132 96 36 9

Gneeveguilla 6 4 1 1 79 72 7 9

Fossa 8 4 1 3 126 122 4 9

Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 3 2 2 100 87 13 8

Templenoe 6 2 2 2 77 81 -4 6

Kenmare Shamrocks 7 3 0 4 91 107 -16 6

Desmonds 7 2 1 4 92 100 -8 5

John Mitchels 7 1 1 5 80 113 -33 3

Ardfert Football Club 7 1 1 5 83 126 -43 3

Na Gaeil 6 0 1 5 63 102 -39 1

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 7 6 0 1 107 81 26 12

Churchill 7 4 2 1 96 76 20 10

Keel 8 4 1 3 118 89 29 9

Ballydonoghue 7 3 2 2 86 88 -2 8

Tarbert 7 3 1 3 113 104 9 7

Listry 7 2 3 2 67 73 -6 7

Currow 7 3 1 3 110 129 -19 7

Reenard 7 3 0 4 85 94 -9 6

Annascaul 8 3 0 5 108 120 -12 6

St Mary's 7 2 1 4 89 88 1 5

Cordal 7 2 1 4 86 102 -16 5

Knocknagoshel 7 2 0 5 89 110 -21 4

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Senan's 7 7 0 0 134 95 39 14

Castlegregory GAA Club 7 5 1 1 143 100 43 11

Beale 8 5 1 2 110 95 15 11

Brosna 7 4 2 1 102 86 16 10

Skelligs Rangers 8 5 0 3 110 101 9 10

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 8 3 2 3 132 130 2 8

Waterville 8 2 3 3 111 104 7 7

Moyvane 7 2 1 4 102 103 -1 5

St Michael's-Foilmore 8 1 3 4 99 112 -13 5

Ballyduff 7 2 0 5 90 120 -30 4

Lispole 8 0 3 5 114 140 -26 3

Cromane 7 1 0 6 90 151 -61 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Duagh 3 3 0 0 60 26 34 6

Sneem/Derrynane 3 2 1 0 33 25 8 5

Dr. Crokes (B Team) 3 2 0 1 49 44 5 4

St Pats Blennerville 3 2 0 1 55 63 -8 4

Kilgarvan 4 1 1 2 51 65 -14 3

Scartaglin 4 1 0 3 42 48 -6 2

Laune Rangers (B Team) 3 0 1 2 45 53 -8 1

Austin Stacks (B Team) 3 0 1 2 47 58 -11 1

Today:

Credit Union Senior Football League

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

First named at home

Division 1

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Dr. Crokes

Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht

Rathmore V Kilcummin

Ballymacelligott V Glenflesk

Milltown/Castlemaine V Spa Killarney

Division 2

Gneeveguilla V John Mitchels

Na Gaeil V Ardfert Football Club

Templenoe V Glenbeigh-Glencar

Castleisland Desmonds V Kenmare Shamrocks

Division 3

Ballydonoghue V Tarbert

St Mary's V Knocknagoshel

Cordal V Listry

Churchill V Firies

Division 4

Moyvane V Ballyduff 1:00

St Senan's V Lispole

Brosna V Cromane

Division 5 Cup

Duagh V Laune Rangers

St Patrick's Blennerville V Sneem/Derrynane

Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes

Division 5 Shield

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla 12:00

Finuge V Firies

Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist

Glenflesk V Asdee

Division 6 Cup

Fossa V Dr. Crokes 12:00

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Beaufort 12:00

Killarney Legion V Kenmare Shamrocks

Ballylongford V Milltown/Castlemaine

Division 6 Shield

St Michael's-Foilmore V An Ghaeltacht 1:00

John Mitchels V Keel

Spa Killarney V Kilcummin 5:00

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 1

Na Gaeil -v- Dr Crokes – 12pm

Division 2

Rathmore -v- Ballymacelligott - 1.45pm

Division 3

Annascaul/Castleregory -v- Austin Stacks – Annascaul – 11:00am

Division 4

Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Listowel Emmets – Ballyricard – 11:30am

Ladies County U14 Football League

Division 3

Killarney Legion -v- Na Gaeil - 6pm

Division 4

Beale -v - Kilcummin - 5pm

Division 6

Duagh -v- Miltown/Castlemaine - 7.00pm

Ballyduff -v- Dingle - 4pm

Division 7

Listowel Emmets -v- ISG - 4.30pm

Division 8

Austin Stacks B -v- Kerins O Rahilly B - 5pm

U14 Results

Laune Rangers 4-08 v Churchill 7-02

Beale 5-09 v Spa 1-04

All Ireland 60x30 intermediate handball

Doubles semi final

Daire Keane and Jack O'Shea, Kerry will play Paddy Murphy and Niall Joyce, Mayo at 12 in Hospital, County Limerick

County Minor Hurling League

At 11

Division 1

Tralee Parnell’s v Ballyduff @ Caherslee

Causeway/Abbeydorney v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Abbeydorney

Division 2

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Kilmoyley @ Kenmare

Firies v St. Brendan’s @ Farranfore