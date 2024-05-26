Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

May 26, 2024 09:36 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Credit Union SFL

Division 1
Killarney Legion 0-11 Dingle 2-5

Division 2
Listowel Emmets 1-10 Austin Stacks 1-10
Beaufort 2-16 Fossa 0-10

Division 3
Annascaul 1-12 Keel 0-12

Division 4
Dromid Pearses 0-11 Waterville Frank Caseys 2-5
Castlegregory GAA Club 2-18 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-12

Division 5 Cup
Kilgarvan 0-8 Scartaglin 0-7

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 7 7 0 0 136 66 70 14
Laune Rangers 7 6 0 1 112 85 27 12
Rathmore 7 6 0 1 111 84 27 12
Glenflesk 7 4 1 2 129 112 17 9
Kilcummin 7 4 1 2 88 89 -1 9
Ballymacelligott 7 3 1 3 105 103 2 7
Killarney Legion 8 2 2 4 106 107 -1 6
Spa 7 2 1 4 94 101 -7 5
An Ghaeltacht 7 2 0 5 96 123 -27 4
Milltown/Castlemaine 7 1 1 5 80 96 -16 3
Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3
Kerins O`Rahilly's 7 1 0 6 82 107 -25 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 8 7 0 1 149 90 59 14
Austin Stacks 7 5 1 1 90 66 24 11
Listowel Emmets 8 3 3 2 132 96 36 9
Gneeveguilla 6 4 1 1 79 72 7 9
Fossa 8 4 1 3 126 122 4 9
Glenbeigh-Glencar 7 3 2 2 100 87 13 8
Templenoe 6 2 2 2 77 81 -4 6
Kenmare Shamrocks 7 3 0 4 91 107 -16 6
Desmonds 7 2 1 4 92 100 -8 5
John Mitchels 7 1 1 5 80 113 -33 3
Ardfert Football Club 7 1 1 5 83 126 -43 3
Na Gaeil 6 0 1 5 63 102 -39 1

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 7 6 0 1 107 81 26 12
Churchill 7 4 2 1 96 76 20 10
Keel 8 4 1 3 118 89 29 9
Ballydonoghue 7 3 2 2 86 88 -2 8
Tarbert 7 3 1 3 113 104 9 7
Listry 7 2 3 2 67 73 -6 7
Currow 7 3 1 3 110 129 -19 7
Reenard 7 3 0 4 85 94 -9 6
Annascaul 8 3 0 5 108 120 -12 6
St Mary's 7 2 1 4 89 88 1 5
Cordal 7 2 1 4 86 102 -16 5
Knocknagoshel 7 2 0 5 89 110 -21 4

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Senan's 7 7 0 0 134 95 39 14
Castlegregory GAA Club 7 5 1 1 143 100 43 11
Beale 8 5 1 2 110 95 15 11
Brosna 7 4 2 1 102 86 16 10
Skelligs Rangers 8 5 0 3 110 101 9 10
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 8 3 2 3 132 130 2 8
Waterville 8 2 3 3 111 104 7 7
Moyvane 7 2 1 4 102 103 -1 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 8 1 3 4 99 112 -13 5
Ballyduff 7 2 0 5 90 120 -30 4
Lispole 8 0 3 5 114 140 -26 3
Cromane 7 1 0 6 90 151 -61 2

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Cup
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Duagh 3 3 0 0 60 26 34 6
Sneem/Derrynane 3 2 1 0 33 25 8 5
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 3 2 0 1 49 44 5 4
St Pats Blennerville 3 2 0 1 55 63 -8 4
Kilgarvan 4 1 1 2 51 65 -14 3
Scartaglin 4 1 0 3 42 48 -6 2
Laune Rangers (B Team) 3 0 1 2 45 53 -8 1
Austin Stacks (B Team) 3 0 1 2 47 58 -11 1

Today:

Credit Union Senior Football League
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
First named at home

Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Dr. Crokes
Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht
Rathmore V Kilcummin
Ballymacelligott V Glenflesk
Milltown/Castlemaine V Spa Killarney

Division 2
Gneeveguilla V John Mitchels
Na Gaeil V Ardfert Football Club
Templenoe V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Castleisland Desmonds V Kenmare Shamrocks

Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Tarbert
St Mary's V Knocknagoshel
Cordal V Listry
Churchill V Firies

Division 4
Moyvane V Ballyduff 1:00
St Senan's V Lispole
Brosna V Cromane

Division 5 Cup
Duagh V Laune Rangers
St Patrick's Blennerville V Sneem/Derrynane
Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes

Division 5 Shield
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla 12:00
Finuge V Firies
Valentia Young Islanders V Tuosist
Glenflesk V Asdee

Division 6 Cup
Fossa V Dr. Crokes 12:00
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Beaufort 12:00
Killarney Legion V Kenmare Shamrocks
Ballylongford V Milltown/Castlemaine

Division 6 Shield
St Michael's-Foilmore V An Ghaeltacht 1:00
John Mitchels V Keel
Spa Killarney V Kilcummin 5:00

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 1
Na Gaeil -v- Dr Crokes – 12pm

Division 2
Rathmore -v- Ballymacelligott - 1.45pm

Division 3
Annascaul/Castleregory -v- Austin Stacks – Annascaul – 11:00am

Division 4
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Listowel Emmets – Ballyricard – 11:30am

Ladies County U14 Football League

Division 3
Killarney Legion -v- Na Gaeil - 6pm

Division 4
Beale -v - Kilcummin - 5pm

Division 6
Duagh -v- Miltown/Castlemaine - 7.00pm
Ballyduff -v- Dingle - 4pm

Division 7
Listowel Emmets -v- ISG - 4.30pm

Division 8
Austin Stacks B -v- Kerins O Rahilly B - 5pm

U14 Results
Laune Rangers 4-08 v Churchill 7-02
Beale 5-09 v Spa 1-04

All Ireland 60x30 intermediate handball
Doubles semi final
Daire Keane and Jack O'Shea, Kerry will play Paddy Murphy and Niall Joyce, Mayo at 12 in Hospital, County Limerick

County Minor Hurling League
At 11

Division 1
Tralee Parnell’s v Ballyduff @ Caherslee
Causeway/Abbeydorney v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Abbeydorney

Division 2
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Kilmoyley @ Kenmare
Firies v St. Brendan’s @ Farranfore

