There were three wins last night for Kerry-owned dogs at Shelbourne Park.

The second race went to Bullet-From-A-Gun for the Inas-Boys Syndicate and Michael O'Leary in Ardfert, winning from Trap 4 in 30.03.

Daleroad Duke won from Trap 2 for Thomas O'Keeffe in the fourth race in 29.64.

Kinturk Road for Frank Thornton in Listowel won the 7th race from Trap 3 in 41.66.

And in Limerick, Headley's Issue from Trap 4 for Nick Cotter in Knocknagoshel won the 10th race in 28.93.