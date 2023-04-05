Advertisement
Starboy Ferguson scores 4th Premier League goal, Chelsea and Liverpool draw, Leeds earn important win

Apr 5, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Starboy Ferguson scores 4th Premier League goal, Chelsea and Liverpool draw, Leeds earn important win
18 year old Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson scored his 4th Premier League goal for Brighton last night in their 2-nil win over Bournemouth.

After their victory, Brighton are just 4 points off the Champions League spots.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds United earned an important 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

And Leicester remain in the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

The win takes Unai Emery's Villa up to seventh place in the table.

