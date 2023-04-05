Starboy Ferguson scores 4th Premier League goal, Chelsea and Liverpool draw, Leeds earn important win

18 year old Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson scored his 4th Premier League goal for Brighton last night in their 2-nil win over Bournemouth.

After their victory, Brighton are just 4 points off the Champions League spots.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Liverpool played out a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Leeds United earned an important 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

And Leicester remain in the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

The win takes Unai Emery's Villa up to seventh place in the table.