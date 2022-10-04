Stacks And Feale Rangers To Open Quarter Finals

Excitement is building across the county ahead of the Garvey’s SuperValu Senior County Football Championship Qtr-Finals.

There will be 2 double headers with Austin Stack Park hosting the first 2 matches on Saturday, followed by Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

The first match of the weekend sees Feale Rangers take on Austin Stacks for a 5.30 throw-in time this Saturday.

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan spoke with Austin Stacks Keeper Wayne Guthrie about facing a divisional team at this point of the competition but first asked him about taking up the keepers role…

Feale Rangers versus Austin Stacks is live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Kellihers Hardware, Rock St., Tralee;

That match will be followed by Dr. Crokes v Dingle, throw-in will be at 7.30 and is live with thanks to MD O’Sheas Killarney.

Sundays Fitzgerald stadium double header will be 2 early afternoon games.

It’s a 1 o’clock throw in time for Mid Kerry against Templenoe

That’s followed by a 2.45 throw in for

East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks sponsored by Topline McCarthys