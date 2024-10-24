Manor West Hotel wins Munster Family Hotel of the Year

Manor West Hotel has won Munster Family Hotel of the Year at the 2024 Irish Hotel Awards.

The Tralee hotel has also won a Great Irish Breakfast Certificate and an Excellence in Service Certificate.

The Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the Johnstown Estate in Co. Meath, and celebrates the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry in Ireland.

Ruth O’Sullivan, General Manager Manor West Hotel says, ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Munster Family Hotel of the Year! Creating magical memories for families is at the core of the hotel. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our amazing team, who consistently deliver exceptional service and our extensive family-friendly facilities.’