Tralee’s Manor West Hotel has been announced as a finalist in the categories Family Friendly Hotel of the Year and Four Star Hotel of the Year at the 2023 Irish Hotel Awards.

Ruth O’Sullivan, general manager of Manor West Hotel said they’re delighted to be a finalist in two categories and that it’s testament to the service of every team member and the facilities at the hotel.

The category winners will be announced on October 17th at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sligo.