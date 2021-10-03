Advertisement
SSE Airtricity Men's and Women's National League review

Oct 3, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
SSE Airtricity Men's and Women's National League review
Georgie Kelly netted a brace as Bohemians enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win over Longford at Bishopsgate.

The result means they're just one point behind fourth placed Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

It finished up level at 1-1 meanwhile between third placed Sligo Rovers and Waterford at the Showgrounds.

In the Women's National League Shelbourne beat Dublin neighbours DLR Waves 1-0 at Tolka Park.

Alex Kavanagh with the goal for the hosts as they keep the pressure on leaders Peamount.

Elsewhere Galway beat Wexford 1-0 away from home meanwhile and Athlone enjoyed a 2-0 win over Cork 2-0.

There's one game this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

Champions and leaders Peamount are away to Treaty United from 2-o'clock.

Going into the game they're just one point clear of second placed Wexford at the top of the table.

