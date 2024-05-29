World No.1 In Action Today

Iga Swiatek continues the defence of her French Open women's singles title this afternoon.

The world number one goes up against Naomi Osaka at Roland Garros.

Before that, sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova plays Katie Volynets this morning.

In the men's singles, world number three Carlos Alcaraz meets Jesper de Jong at lunchtime.

Last night world number one Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second round - the 23 time Grand Slam winner defeated Pierre Hugues Herbert (pr: Pee-Air Hoog Air-bear) in straight sets.