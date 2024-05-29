KDL Division 2 Champions To be Crowned Tonight

The Kerry district league division 2 final sees Asdee take on Iveragh.

Iveragh United scored the most goals as they finished top of the league with 24 points.

Asdee Rovers conceded the fewest across the campaign and earned second place by goal difference on the final day of the season.

Asdee manager Kenneth Tydings says it’s a big night for the club…

That match kicks off at

7-45 Asdee Rovers v Iveragh United

Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-30 Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland AFC

Venue Cahermoneen

U13 Boy’s Premier League Decider

Killorglin v Listowel Celtic 7pm

Killorglin are on 19pts with Listowel Celtic on 21 pts

It’s a must win for Killorglin to claim the title while Listowel need t least a draw.