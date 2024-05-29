Advertisement
Sport

3 Irish Boxers In The Ring Today

May 29, 2024 10:36 By radiokerrysport
3 Irish Boxers In The Ring Today
Share this article

Super heavyweight Martin McDonagh has won his opening Olympic qualifier bout against his Vietnamese opponent in Bangkok.

The Galway native is back in the ring on Saturday.

Grainne Walsh and Aidan Walsh fight later today.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

World No.1 In Action Today
Advertisement
Man Utd Legend Believes Ten Hag Could Go
Conference League Final Tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

World No.1 In Action Today
Man Utd Legend Believes Ten Hag Could Go
Historical Dinis Cottage to reopen for season this weekend
Conference League Final Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus