3 Irish Boxers In The Ring Today

Super heavyweight Martin McDonagh has won his opening Olympic qualifier bout against his Vietnamese opponent in Bangkok.
The Galway native is back in the ring on Saturday.
Grainne Walsh and Aidan Walsh fight later today.
