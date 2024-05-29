Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register during April drop 12% in a year

There was a 12% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in April, compared to the same time last year.

When the figure for last month is compared to the numbers signing on in March this year, the drop has been 6%.

This is according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

During April, 6,809 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a reduction of 12% when compared to April last year, when 7,769 people signed on.

It’s also a decrease of over 6% when compare to the previous month; in March this year 7,278 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 158 to 589, while Dingle is down 24 to 394 and Kenmare is down 87 to 371.

Killarney’s figure stands at 1,220 after a drop of 192, while Killorglin’s figure stands at 471 after a drop of 12.

In Listowel the figure stands at 1,021 after a drop of 79 and in Tralee it dropped 408 to 2,743 for April.

