MTU receives over half-a-million euro to help combat flash flooding

May 29, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews
MTU receives over half-a-million euro to help combat flash flooding
Floodinga t Crag, Castleisland. The road remains closed. Phtot from Kerry County Council's Twitter
Munster Technological University has received over half-a-million euro in funding to help combat flash flooding.

Dr Joe Harrington, head of building and civil engineering at MTU, will lead the project called FlashFloodBreaker in Ireland.

Flash flooding is defined as occurring within a short period of time, generally less than six hours.

MTU, which has campuses in Tralee and Cork, will work with local authorities to help future proof communities against flooding.

The FlashFloodBreaker project is being funded by the European Union.

