Advertisement
News

Leinster House protest over delays to Gaeltacht planning guidelines

May 29, 2024 18:19 By radiokerrynews
Leinster House protest over delays to Gaeltacht planning guidelines
PHOTOGRAPHY Today, Wednesday 29 May 2024, protesters gathered at the gates of Leinster House in Dublin to demonstrate to politicians and the wider public the urgency of the Gaeltacht Housing Crisis The demonstration was supported by community groups including: Conradh na Gaeilge, an Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga, BÁNÚ, An Dream Dearg, the Union of Students in Ireland, the Irish Second-Level Students' Union of Ireland and CATU Ireland.
Share this article

Representatives from Kerry have taken part in a demonstration at Leinster House over repeated delays to Gaeltacht planning guidelines.

The guidelines were first announced over two years ago and were aimed at tackling difficulties for people in the Kerry Gaeltacht and other Irish-speaking areas in getting planning permission in their own localities.

The groups have called for each local authority to be obliged to draw up a housing and population plan for each Language Planning Area in its charge.

Advertisement

They also want fluency in Irish to be taken to meet the local requirement criteria for housing developments in the Gaeltacht.

The groups involved say the measures are needed to ensure there isn't a further drop in the number of daily Irish speakers in Gaeltacht areas.

Advertisement
PHOTOGRAPHY
Today, Wednesday 29 May 2024, protesters gathered at the gates of Leinster House in Dublin to demonstrate to politicians and the wider public the urgency of the Gaeltacht Housing Crisis The demonstration was supported by community groups including: Conradh na Gaeilge, an Meitheal Náisiúnta Pleanála Teanga, BÁNÚ, An Dream Dearg, the Union of Students in Ireland, the Irish Second-Level Students' Union of Ireland and CATU Ireland.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register during April drop 12% in a year
Advertisement
Fewer than 1% of Kerry applicants have actually received money under vacant property grant
President Higgins to accept Lifetime Achievement Award at Writers Week tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register during April drop 12% in a year
KDL Division 2 Champions To be Crowned Tonight
MTU receives over half-a-million euro to help combat flash flooding
Tralee LEA candidate's priorities include affordable housing
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus