Leinster House protest over delays to Gaeltacht planning guidelines

Representatives from Kerry have taken part in a demonstration at Leinster House over repeated delays to Gaeltacht planning guidelines.

The guidelines were first announced over two years ago and were aimed at tackling difficulties for people in the Kerry Gaeltacht and other Irish-speaking areas in getting planning permission in their own localities.

The groups have called for each local authority to be obliged to draw up a housing and population plan for each Language Planning Area in its charge.

They also want fluency in Irish to be taken to meet the local requirement criteria for housing developments in the Gaeltacht.

The groups involved say the measures are needed to ensure there isn't a further drop in the number of daily Irish speakers in Gaeltacht areas.